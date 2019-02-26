Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands is in Andros where he and a team are assessing clinics in South Andros and Mangrove Cay.

The results of those assessments are already in and it’s been determined that the clinic in Kemp’s Bay is in good condition.

However, the same cannot be said about the Mangrove Cay Clinic; facilities which the government has been renting for the past five years.

“The renovations on the clinic there is not progressing as well as it ought to.

“We needed to make a determination on how we can move forward and I think that being able to see it with my technical team made it easier to make the decisions that had to be made,” he said.

When asked if sufficient funding is available for the construction of this clinic the Health Minister said, “we have a capital budget, we have a recurrent budget, so we are going to have to look at both of those budgets to determine what we are able to accomplish reasonably in this fiscal year and what will have to be bumped into subsequent years.”

Dr. Sands could not confirm whether this clinic would be up and running by the end of this fiscal year.