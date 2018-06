A 17-year-old male of Periwinkle Avenue, off Kemp Road stood before magistrate Koschina Marshall yesterday at 2pm. He was charged with unlawful harm and the intentional cause of death of Michael Johnson on Homestead Street on June 4th this year. Johnson was shot shortly while standing outside his home, when a dark coloured jeep pulled up and fired shots at him leaving him injured and eventually dead. The case was adjourned to August 9th.