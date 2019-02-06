The Bahamas is “taking Bay Street on Junkanoo morning to New Orleans,” this all thanks to its invitation to once again participate in the 50th anniversary of the world’s largest music festival – the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

“The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism is capitalizing on a singular opportunity to showcase on a world stage, before an audience of some 500,000 festival goers, the richness of Bahamian culture,” said Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar.

“We will be taking to Louisiana a dynamic cultural contingent that will rock the city of New Orleans,” he added.

“The Bahamas presentation at the New Orleans Music Festival will consist of a 35-member Junkanoo group and a 10-member Revue band.”

Minister D’Aguilar said it’s an opportunity to encourage more visitors.

“There are many ways to promote our destination, and exporting the culture of our nation is a unique way to expose the world to the Bahamian experience; our music, dance, costumes and the overall joyful manner in which we celebrate life,” he said.

“In May, we will give the 500,00 festival goers in New Orleans an unforgettable taste of The Bahamas, with the explicit invitation to come to our shores to experience more of what our islands have to offer,” he added.

The festival is slated for Friday, April 26th through Sunday May 5th.