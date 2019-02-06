Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt lamentedÂ the current fines in place for environmental infractions after one woman was fined a little over $3,000 on three charges of unsanitary conditions relating to a property she owns and rents.Â

Yesterday court proceedings was the first for Environmental Health for several years, and arraigned 10 persons for various infractions.Â

One woman, 52-year-old Jody Farrington, was chided by the Chief Magistrate after she pleaded guilty to three counts of unsanitary conditions related to a property she owns and rents in Montell Heights.Â

Farrington wasÂ arraignedÂ yesterday on three charges. One count of unsanitary conditions, being the owner and occupier of #29 Bowles Avenue, Montell Heights, and failing to comply with Public Health Order (PHO) #14, which also included allow to exist the emission of liquid waste on the premises which is unsanitary and constitute a nuisance that is likely to endanger the public.Â

One count of inadequate water supply, failure to provide adequate water for flushing purposes being available at all times; andÂ one count of unsanitary premises again failing to comply with PHO #14, in that she kept the premises unsanitary, allow to exist waste accumulation which constitutes a nuisance and conducive to breeding or harbouring rodents, insects, pests, termites or other vermin, a danger to public health.Â

A summary of the matter given in details by counsel for Environmental Health Maria Zancolla-Willie alleges that on October 16, last year, Health Inspector Dahl Bethel was dispatched to the premises in reference to garbage accumulation.Â Sometime later that day, Mr. Bethel noticed garbage accumulation, debris and outside toilets. He also noticed liquid waste on the property being burned on site. For this,Â a PHO was served on the property of Ms. Farrington which expired on November 8.Â

Mr. Bethel returned to the Montell Heights property on November 10 and all previous infractions were still present. As a result Ms. Farrington was cited for the offense and subsequently charged.Â

She pleaded guilty to all charges.Â

