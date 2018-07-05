The University of The Bahamas has secured a $100,000 scholarship called The Jane and Marcus Bethel Award for its outstanding students. Those students would have a wide range of beliefs, ideals, and talents, are encouraged to work, and learn together, foster intellectual growth, refine their leadership skills, and enhance their relationship with the university.

The award is a unique scholarship afforded to UB students at both entry level and in third year of their degree. Former parliamentarian, Dr. Marcus Bethel and his wife Chantal Bethel are the official donors of the scholarship.

The scholarship is named in honour of Dr. Bethel’s parents, the founders of Bethel Brothers Morticians and Crematory.

Each of the seven siblings will be adding to this scholarship each year, and it will be divided over a five-year period.

Rubie Nottage says that the $20,000 will be distributed as such each year. It will be divided into half of $10,000, one half will be given to four students at entry level- based on criteria of need and merit.

The prime objective is for students in need to obtain these scholarships. The other $ 10,000 will be divided into 1,000 awards for students in the 3rd year of a 4-year credited course at the University of The Bahamas.

According to UB President, Dr. Rodney Smith, the University is pleased to have another friend and UB parent contribute to the university’s students and their education.

He says that the Bethel family is creating students with a better world view, which in turn makes them better nation builders. This scholarship had helped UB to launch a new policy where all undergraduate students at the University will be required to complete a study abroad experience by the end of their third year and they will be required to complete their degrees at UB.

This award will be increased and given to the winners every year on July 4th.