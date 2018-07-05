The roaring twenties – the golden age of jazz – were back Tuesday evening at the US Embassy’s scaled down Great Gatsby themed fourth of July celebrations at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador, Liberty Overlook.

The time marked a period when the American economy soared, bringing extraordinary levels of prosperity in the years following the end of World War One in 1918. One of the two guests of orders was us Charge D’Affaires, Samantha Bower, who elaborated on the theme behind America’s 242nd festivities.

Among the listed guests was Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling who reflected on the fundamental principles the United States and the Bahamas share. “Bahamians have shared positively in the social, cultural, religious and other aspects of political system; including serving rigorously in the armed forces…”

Also attending the event were Acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister Peter Turnquest, Minister of Social Services, Frankie Campbell and Opposition Leader Philip Davis, along with their immediate families.