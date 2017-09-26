A minor mishap at Wesley Methodist Church, Baillou Hill Road, one of two alternate sites used to house Stephen Dillet Primary School students, has been resolved and students and teachers can look forward to returning to their regular school site in the very near future.

Students and teachers were alleged to have functioned in very uncomfortable environment due to a malfunctioning air-condition system.

“There’s a challenge here with the air-condition unit. This morning they would have had an electrician from the Ministry of Education. He would have installed it, but I think they were having challenges with the breaker system, so I think they needed more amps,” Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson said during an interview yesterday.

“That is going to be dealt with and we are hoping that the students would be able to get into Stephen Dillet very soon.”

When The Bahama Journal arrived to the church, a man believed to be assisting with the repairs, assured that the problem would be fixed before the day was finished.

Mrs. Wilson however, stressed the fact that the recent repair does not overshadow how thankful she is of the church lending its support during this time of need.

Stephen Dillet has undergone renovations to the tune of some $4 million and is slated to reopen on October 9.