The air accident investigation department will be travelling to Andros to further investigate new found plane parts from January’s failed Aztec plane crash.

On Friday investigators were alerted to a video that was posted on Facebook showing fishermen in the Andros area diving in waters around what was believed to be the ill-fated aircraft that crashed killing all 6 occupants on board.

On the advice of the Civil Aviation Department, local police accompanied the fishermen to the site where they did discover other parts of the aircraft and additional human remains.

A salvage team including the Defence force as well as local police, the fisherman and the other investigators will return to recover the aircraft and additional remains.

The investigation continues with assistance from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board as well as the aircraft manufacturers.

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionsio D’Aguilar said on Tuesday that he is just as eager as family members to bring the matter to a ‘sensible conclusion, so we’re very much on top of this.’