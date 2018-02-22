The Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture yesterday announced the 2018 National High School Track and Field Championship to be held at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium during a press conference held at the Ministry.

Teams representing 900 athletes from public, private and Family Island schools are expected to compete at the event.

The event is also looking to be a feeder for the upcoming Carifta Trials, which will be held March 15th.

“Out of these championships which started in 1989 by the BAAA’s, world class Olympic athletes came out of these championships. Athletes like Debbie Ferguson, Savatheta Fines and Pauline Davis, who won an Olympic gold medal.

“These championships are very important to our Bahamas, especially for our Carifta Team. We look at our athletes to make the team. We also find some diamond in the rough,” Rupert Gardiner, Event Coordinator told the press.

The Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard and the Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd will officially open the event.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for March 8th at 10a.m and the championship ends March 10th.