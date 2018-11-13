For the first time in the country, the spotlight will be shown on males in observance of International Men’s Day.

This is a decades-old initiative created to celebrate men’s contributions to society and to highlight concerns of the day.

This year, that will include health, improving gender relations and promoting gender equality.

Committee member Terrence Ferguson said contrary to popular belief, men are discriminated against in The Bahamas, and this initiative will help to raise awareness.

He said, “gender equality is the overall thing for gender affairs. What we believe must happen is address these areas, especially in family matters.”

He added, “for instance, in the court system one of the penalties that is allowed for men is for a man to be flogged, but the law prohibits that a woman can be flogged.

“Now, that may seem a little of a stretch, but these are all things that demonstrate inequality.”, he said.

The committee also wants to zoom in on young men who have fallen victim to the system.

Committee member Keith Cox said, “All we want to do is uplift men and improve the young men in society. We’re trying to save this generation because what helped us to be where we are now we see a little lull in those areas.”

He added, “We’re trying to encourage them to go back and put more oil to the wheel and steer these young men in the right direction.”

International men’s week begins next Monday with a march and rally, and a symposium on men’s issues will take place the following day.

The committee is calling on all men – from zero to 100 – to put on a plain white shirt next Monday and march from the southern recreation grounds at 4:00pm to Arawak Cay.

The march will be followed by a 55 minute rally.