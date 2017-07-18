After a stall in diagnostic services at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) over the weekend, those services according to management have been restored yesterday afternoon.

Over the weekend, a broken pipe in the Radiology Department caused intense flooding which resulted in the malfunctioning of diagnostic machines which included CT scans and ultra sounds.

The flooding impacted services causing major delays including in some cases a 24 hour wait for accident and emergency services.

As a result, patients who were not considered to need non-urgent care were redirected to the South Beach Clinic for care during its extended work hours over the weekend.

Although diagnostic services resumed yesterday, patients are still being reminded that only life-threatening and trauma cases will be accommodated at PMH for the time being.

In a statement, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and management of PMH stressed that patients in need of diagnostic services and other medical care can be accommodated at other locations.

“In light of the recent flooding of the Radiology Department which resulted in a backlog of patients requiring diagnostic services, management at the hospital requests that only urgent-care patients present at the Accident and Emergency Department. All non-urgent care cases requiring diagnostic services this week can be accessed at the South Beach Clinic during the extended hours of operation between 6 p.m. and 12 midnight until Friday, July 21, 2017,” the statement read.

“The public is reminded that only trauma and life-threatening cases should present at the Emergency Department, and that non-urgent care cases can be accessed at PMH, Family Medicine Clinic at Agape House, located Fourth Terrace Centerville 8:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m. week days; All community poly clinics; (Elizabeth Estates, South Beach, Fleming Street, and Flamingo Gardens Clinic) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. weekdays.

“Management at the Princess Margaret Hospital wishes to reassure the public of our ongoing efforts to continue to improve and maintain the highest levels of care offered to our patients.”