Two men charged with murder in separate matters are behind bars following their arraignment in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt on a murder that occurred almost four years ago, Jamal Wallace was not required to enter a plea because of the nature of the crime and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

It is alleged that on Monday August 5, 2013 the 33-year-old resident of 87 Union Village, while at New Providence by means of unlawful harm, did intentionally cause the death of Remo Fox.

In a separate matter, also appearing before Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt, 23-year-old Dino Smith of 11 Windsor Lane, off East Street, was charged with a murder that occurred on Independence Day.

In Smith’s case, it is alleged that he, while concerned with others, by means of unlawful harm did intentionally cause the death of Levardo Deveaux on July 10.

He too, was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Both men are scheduled to return to court on August 25 for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI) that would fast-track their cases to the Supreme Court.