The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

“All it takes for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” Abraham Lincoln

This is the sentiment Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts expressed at the party’s recent general meeting with respect to what he called the “political witch hunt” taking place in The Bahamas.

Mr. Bradley Roberts made the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened and extremely concerned about the current political witch hunts which started even before the May 10th General elections results were certified.

“Councilors you would recall this evil witch hunt all started with the arrest and detention of employees of BAIC. At the behest of the political directorate, police officers descended on that corporation’s headquarters armed with machine guns and masks in what can only be described as an act of political intimidation and persecution. This led to the subsequent arrest and detention of former Deputy House Speaker, MP and BAIC Chairman Dion Smith.

“Weeks went by before the police finally announced that there would be no charges because there was no evidence of wrongdoing. Dion Smith said ‘I have been an attorney from 2001 to now and I have been in plenty investigations, and I have never seen anyone treated in the way in which they treated me.” Dion said “I am afraid in my own country.’

“There was not a simple word of regret from those responsible for directing the police; talk about an arrogant group of people. Right thinking Bahamians ask why the rush to judgement? Is it political hatred? If the shoe was on the other foot how would they feel?

“This is our Bahamas where we must treat each other with respect and must avoid rushing to judgement like the plague.

“Then the arrest and detention of former Cabinet Minister Kendred Dorsett which was clearly staged not to allow him bail but to be held at Fox Hill Prison. I am pained when I draw a contrast between the handling of former FNM Senator Fred Ramsey with the BEC bribery charge who was granted bail without detention at Fox Hill Prison. I am told that the charges against Dorsett are without substance and will be fiercely defended.

“Yesterday the political witch hunt inspired and forecasted by the FNM Government Ministers and am told bypassed the Commissioner of Police continued with the arrest of former Senator Frank Smith based on what I was told was a complaint made by Dr. Duane Sands.

“Again I am told the charges against Smith are without substance and will be fiercely defended.

“I remind Dr. Minnis FNM Government that in 2007 a number of senior police officers were assigned to execute a major investigation of D Shane Gibson and the Ministry of Housing at a time when officers’ services were needed in attacking escalating level of crime.

“After an extensive time frame the investigations were abandoned as the evidence produced was rejected for prosecutions.

“Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham has reminded Dr. Minnis “In a democratic society, the police ought to conduct their investigation in a manner that is appropriate”. Ministers of the Government must not engage in political prosecutions. The statements of Ministers Desmond Bannister, Duane Sands and Marvin Dames were very strong and damming.

“I wish to remind all law enforcement officers of the provision of no 14 of the Criminal Procedure Code: A person arrested shall not be subjected to more restrain than is necessary to prevent his escape. Even the Supreme Court Justice order the removal of handcuffs etc. Ken Dorsett. Under our law a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“It is ironic that after running on a political platform of change and prosperity and telling the Bahamian people that the PLP government was destroyed the country, the FNM government has to date produced nothing positive for the Bahamian people.

“Its ill-advised and politically driven decision to arrest and detain innocent civil servants has resulted in a law suit against the government and a cost to the Bahamian taxpayer.”

Indeed!