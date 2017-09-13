Hurricane Jose’s not expected to pose much of a threat to The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands this coming weekend nor by early next week, according to The Bahamas Department of Meteorology, as the storm continues to move eastward with little change in strength.

In its latest advisory the Met Department issued yesterday, the latest coordinates of the storm places Hurricane Jose to the north, northeast of The Bahamas.

“At 5 PM EDT, the center of Hurricane Jose was located near latitude 27.6 degrees North and longitude 67.4 degrees West or about 480 miles North-Northeast of Grand Turk Island.

“Jose is moving toward the East near seven miles per hour and a turn to the Southeast and South at a slow forward speed is expected over the next couple days,” the statement said.

The center of the storm will remain to the East Northeast of The Bahamas through Wednesday, according to the official statement.

According to an earlier advisory the Met Department said they will continue to monitor Jose’s movements considering that looping hurricanes have in the past not conformed to the suggested forecast tracks, coupled with the fact that Jose is still too close to The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands to not be of a concern.

Hurricane Jose will be closely monitored of the as little change in strength is forecasted during the next 48 hours.