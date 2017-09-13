At least 200 boxes of supplies will be shipped to the southern islands from The Bahamas Red Cross Society.

Prior to Irma the Bahamas Red Cross experienced a tsunami of persons which completely depleted their supplies, however deputy director of the Bahamas Red Cross Brenda-lee Rolle said they have restocked and are now in a position to help those that need it most.

“We have been in contact with our group leaders in the southern islands and they have given us the information on supplies that they need,” Rolle said.

Those packages, according to Rolle, contain food items including rice, flour, sugar, and canned goods as well as much needed items like tarps and water.

Rolle said those 200 boxes will be sent to four different islands, each receiving 50 boxes.

Director of the Bahamas Red cross Caroline Turnquest said she is liaising with social services at the New Providence Community Center to provide assistance to the evacuees there.

So far they have supplied hot meals for those evacuees and will continue assisting them once they’ve returned home with the exception of residents from Ragged Island.

“Ragged island will be a special case in terms of how we respond to them. Once they are settled and assessed properly, we’ll be able to assist them,” Turnquest said.

Her advice to persons in Ragged Island is to heed the caution by the prime minister to move as health and safety is a major concern.

She added that social services will take over the role of providing assistance to the southeast evacuees staying in New Providence so that the Bahamas Red Cross can solely focus on the getting help to persons who are on the devastated islands.