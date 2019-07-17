Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) head into a meeting today with the Bahamas Hotel and Restaurant Employers Association (BHREA) in hopes of bringing some resolution to outstanding issues.



Darren Woods, BHCAWU president, gave The Bahama Journal little information on the meeting as he said a gag order has been placed on the hotel union.



Mr. Woods did confirm that a successful preliminary meeting was held last week to put together sub-committees.



He added that today’s discussions could possibly revolve around non-contentious issues as well as go though as much of the industrial agreement as possible.



The last industrial agreement between the BHCAWU and the BHREA expired in 2013.



The hotel union recently decried several issues including the prospect of a change in the shift system, the implementation of a 12 point system, which hotel managers withdrew, and the claim that the BHREA had sought to eliminate the 15 percent gratuity, which the BHREA denied.



The union had also taken a strike poll, where members unanimously voted to take strike action. That strike action never manifested.



Today’s meeting is set for 11 a.m.