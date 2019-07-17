The charred remains of a man were pulled from the rear of a Sunlight Village home engulfed in flames on Tuesday morning.

“Three minutes after receiving this information, units had arrived and met heavy flames coming from the top rear section of this single story structure,” Fire Director Chief Superintendent Walter Evans said.

“Officers vigorously attacked the fire and upon extinguishing it, suppression officers found what appeared to be lifeless human remains at the rear of the structure.

“At this stage, this is being classified as a death investigation and officers from the police fire services along with officers from the Central Detective Unit are collectively conducting investigations into this incident.”

Area residents say the homeowner is surrey driver Junior Lewis, whose burnt surrey could be seen behind the home.

As a precautionary measure, Bahamas Power and Light representatives were on the scene, disconnecting power supply in the area.

Chief Superintendent Evans told reporters that no one will be able to move into the fire ravaged home for a while.

