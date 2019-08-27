Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Deputy Leader Chester Cooper called the recent junior doctors’ strike and protest by the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) “the highest level of union unrest and deterioration of union relation” with the government.

After a ceremony on Monday commemorating former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling’s death at his mausoleum, Cooper said the matter called for discussions with both parties.

“This level of unrest will not continue if the government were to approach it in matter that would make sense to the Bahamian people,” Mr. Cooper said.

“I believe there’s something to be said about the ability to sit down and have sensible conversation, to listen to the Bahamian people, to understand their needs, to present yourself in good faith and fairness and really have a line of open communication where everyone understands the circumstances.”

He added that the Minnis administration is on its “high horses and happy being the government,” but its members are not recognizing they were elected to look out for the people, instead of serving their best interest.

Last week, junior doctors at the Princess Margaret Hospital removed all non-essential services and only emergency staff remained on the job after not receiving their holiday pay from the Public Hospitals Authority.

Following the strike, hundreds of BPSU members protested outside Cabinet office hoping to meet with the prime minister concerning their outstanding holiday pay.