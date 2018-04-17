Haitian national Judith Alcime, was charged with trespassing in Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The 37-year-old woman Golden Isle resident, who has been living in The Bahamas for the past six years was charged with trespassing on the property of Mary Taylor’s home in Carmichael Road.

It is alleged that on Friday April 13 around 3am, Alcime was found standing on the porch of the home in Carmichael.

Standing before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister, Alcime when asked to enter a plea replied “no”.

When Magistrate Armbrister, asked second time there was no response from Alcime.

However, before repeating the question, Magistrate Armbrister questioned whether or not she understood what he had asked her. At this time the magistrate then explained what he meant by entering a plea, noting the difference between a guilty or not guilty plea.

When asked again if she wanted to plead guilty or not guilty Alcime again said “no”.

Magistrate Armbrister then said that he would interpret Alcime’s no to a not guilty plea.

He then noted that the charge of trespassing did not require a custodial sentence therefore granting bail in the sum of $500. When asked if she had any relatives or knew anyone in the courtroom who could post her bail, Alcime said she did not see anyone.

The magistrate then remanded her to the Department of Corrections pending someone posting bail.

The alleged trespasser was arrested after the home owner, Taylor called the authorities when she awoke to a noise on her porch only to find Alcime there.

A video captured from inside the home and making the rounds on social media this past weekend showed a woman dressed in a white robe with her head tied. The woman who is believed to be Alcime, was questioned by the home owners as to why she was there. However she did not respond.

Alcime returns to court on May 14.