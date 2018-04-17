Police in Grand Bahama have reportedly seized an unlicensed firearm over the weekend.

According to reports, shortly before 7pm on Saturday, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) Officers acting on information, went to an area known as the Terminal Road and discovered in bushes a .380 pistol along with a magazine.

A search of the area was conducted. However, no suspects were arrested. Police are investigating.

Meanwhile, police in New Providence are also investigating one armed robbery in the past 48 hours. Reports from Police say an armed man entered a convenient store on Fire Trail Road and robbed the cashier of a pack of cigarettes, valued at $7.00. No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.