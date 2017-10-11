Some much needed funds being sent the country’s way as the government has agreed to receive hurricane relief assistance from two major regional banks.

The Cabinet of the Bahamas has received disaster relief funding from the Inter- American Development Bank and the Caribbean Development Bank totaling four hundred thousand (two hundred thousand dollars each) dollars to assist with reconstruction after the passing of Hurricane Irma.

This was revealed in the weekly press briefing by press secretary Anthony Newbold.

In September the Caribbean Development Bank announced that just under $1m will be accessible through emergency relief grants and loans.

The funding support was extended to borrowing member countries (BMCS) affected by Hurricane Irma, and for regional coordinator, the Caribbean disaster emergency management agency (CDEMA).

The emergency relief grants are valued at USD $200,000, and will be available for Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, the British virgin islands and the Turks and calicos islands. Immediate response loans will be offered up to usd$750,000 to the affected countries.