Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd yesterday told reporters that to date, a week into the registration process and there is still no definitive figure in terms of the number of Dominican students opting to continue their education in The Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Those 20 Dominican students who had reportedly expressed an interest in being schooled in the country have been shaved down considerably to just four or five.

Of that number, there’s no telling how many or if any at all will accept the invitation extended to the government of Dominica following its apocalyptic meeting with the category five monster storm.

“Either there are less because there are family members here and that there are private institutions who have expressed interests,” said the Minister.

The minister then walked reporters through what has to happen before these students can actually begin classes here.

“First of all the Dominican government has got to be satisfied that its citizens are going to be placed where they can feel satisfied and comfortable and protected and that their matriculation is going to remain in accordance with the standards of Dominica. They have no difficulty in that.

“So there is a registration process that is going on in Dominica and this is involving the government in Dominica and the teacher’s union. Then of course, once that is completed there, they will obviously contact us and then we will arrange with those family members’ issues of immigration, how long they are going to be here along with the schools that would be accepting,” said Mr. Lloyd.

Hurricane Maria pummeled Dominica back on September 18th, destroying its communications and infrastructure and displacing many.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has vowed that The Bahamas would assist in any way it could.

So far, it has temporarily relaxed the country’s immigration laws to accommodate those students, parents and teachers wishing to come to the Bahamas.