The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture made it clear yesterday that the Bahamas Aquatics Federation (BAF), which represents the Bahamas Water Polo Team, didn’t request additional funding from the government to extend travel expenses while the team competed at the CCCAN Championships in Barbados.

The ministry responded to the issue after reports circulated on social media that the water polo team was unable to compete for a gold medal because there was insufficient money to cover an extra night at a hotel.

According to a statement, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture regrets that the Bahamas Water Polo team was unable to participate for the full competition in order to compete for the gold.

“The ministry however, wishes to inform the general public that it is not aware of any request for additional funding from the Bahamas Aquatics Federation under which the Bahamas Water Polo team operates,” the statement read.

“We do emphasize however, the ministry’s endeavors to provide balanced support for all registered and compliant federations, and remains committed to providing technical support and/or financial subsidies when justified, warranted and within our financial constraints.”

Also following circulated reports, Bahamas Water Polo President Chris Illing said the information concerning the water polo team’s withdrawal from a tournament because of a lack of funding was misconstrued.