Governor General CA Smith assured Bahamians affected by Hurricane Dorian’s catastrophic landfall that there will be life and hope again as rebuilding becomes priority.

Mr. Smith’s assurance came during a televised national address yesterday where he also extended his condolences to the many families who lost their loved ones during the storm.

“Fellow Bahamians, our public infrastructure has been degraded or is now nonexistent. We face one of the greatest challenges in our history, that of rebuilding the lives of our people and our country,” he said.

“In the midst of all this, we are inspired by the performance of those who were and still are on the frontline.”

He also extended a heartfelt thank you to all of those essential service agencies that held it together before, during and after the storm.

This includes the political electorate and those in the public service, those in metrological and broadcast services, those in the medical field, National Emergency Management Agency personnel, members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, other border control services and those ordinary citizens performing acts of heroism.

“We are a talented people. We are a resilient people and we are a compassionate and generous people. I now call on each and every one of us to summon the best of ourselves to meet the awesome challenges that face us in rebuilding lives, rebuilding homes and communities,” he said.

“I have every confidence that together we can and we will make this happen.”

In the weeks and months ahead, the governor general said he intends to call upon the compassionate citizens, residents and friends of The Bahamas to offer their gifts and energies in the service of others, especially the most vulnerable.

“Let us now call forth all of these qualities that have defined and sustained us through many generations and ask the help of Almighty God as we set about the task of rebuilding lives and our beloved Bahamas.”

The governor general also recalled those stories from generations before him of the great storms of 1929 and 1932. However, he acknowledged that it’s painfully clear that the country has never experienced a destructive force as Hurricane Dorian.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is set to give his national address tomorrow at 8 p.m.

Death Toll

As the death toll from Hurricane Dorian continues to climb, Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson announced last night that the death toll is now 50.

Mr. Ferguson said in a statement that 42 dead bodies were located and recovered in Abaco and eight in Grand Bahama.

“We anticipate the discovery of more deceased persons, as the process of search and recovery progresses. As there are many more persons presume missing, since they have not been seen or heard from since the passage of hurricane Dorian, we are appealing to family members to file missing person’s reports with the police,” he said.

“We offer sincere condolence to those families who had love ones died during the hurricane. Please know that every effort is being made by Royal Bahamas Police Force along with our local and international law enforcement partners to bring relief and closure for everyone.”

