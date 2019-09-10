The Bahamas Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention announced on Wednesday that it would assist with the repair of 38 churches damaged during Hurricane Dorian.

Reverend Lloyd C. Smith said all Baptist pastors in the affected islands are accounted for and the convention will send a team to visit the islands to do an assessment.

The convention is accepting donations for building materials, water, food and clothing to distribute for disaster relief.

Smith said the convention “is committed and stands ready to assist in any way possible”.

“We will go straight through Abaco and then to Grand Bahama. We will cover Grand Bahama from East to West End and we’ll cover Abaco Moore’s Island straight,” Smith said.

The convention is also setting up a committee to take in displaced students at Baptist schools in New Providence.

“As much people we can hold in the schools. We will accommodate for those two islands,” Smith said.

“We also have strategic partners in the Southern Baptist and so forth will come. Some of them coming in their own planes and some will go with us to do an assessment so they can assist us.”

These partners include Global Response, Baptist World Alliance, Baptist Convention of America, and the Baptist Association of Wisconsin.

The Southern Baptist Convention has builders helping to repair the churches.

Items can be dropped off at the Baptist auditorium located Jean Street during office hours.

