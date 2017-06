A 16-year-old boy died shortly after being discovered by police in Grand Bahama on Monday.

According to police reports, shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call that led them to Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock where the teen was found with an apparent stab wound to his body.

He was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital by EMS personnel, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said two men, ages 26 and 19 are assisting police with their investigation into the matter.