An unknown man is in police custody following his arrest and being found with a nine millimeter pistol with six rounds of ammunition hidden in his pants.

According to police reports, around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday officers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Unit, were on routine patrol on Linkford Close, off Fire Trail Road when they accosted a man in the area who aroused their suspicion.

They searched the man and made the discovery.

Officials could not say the quantity of suspected marijuana found on this person.

The man was subsequently taken into custody and awaits his arraignment.