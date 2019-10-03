Categorized | National News

Four Survive Crooked Island Plane Crash

Posted on 03 October 2019.

A plane with four passengers onboard crashed on Tuesday at Pitts Town Airport in Crooked Island.

According to police, shortly after 3 p.m., a PA32 Cherokee 6 aircraft, registration N38677, left Deadmanâ€™s Cay, Long Island enroute to Pitts Town Airport, with four passengers onboard. 

Police added that as the aircraft began its final approach to the runway, it encountered cross winds, which caused it to crash onto the runway. 

The aircraft received major damages, but no one was injured during the incident.

The matter will be referred to the Department Civil Aviation for further investigation.

