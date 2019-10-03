While 424 persons remain missing following Hurricane Dorian, police in Grand Bahama are searching for five missing persons who haven’t been located since the storm.

The missing persons are from Emmanuel Way, High Rock, Grand Bahama.

Among the missing is 29-year-old Donlock Donny Munnings Jr.

Police said Munnings stands between five feet, seven inches to five feet, eight inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. He has dark complexion and is of slim muscular built.

J’Vonaje Alejan Forde, 24, is also missing and police said she is five feet, three inches tall and weighs between 240 to 250 pounds. Forde has a dark brown complexion is heavy built.

Shirlene “Josephine” Pinder-Cooper, 48, was also reported missing.

According to police, Pinder-Cooper is five feet, five inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with dark brown complexion and medium built.

Police are also searching for six-year-old Omarion Lawrence Munnings, who is three feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 60 to 70 pounds. Munnings has light brown complexion and he’s medium built.

In addition, 53-year-old Raphaela “Lavette” Munnings is another Grand Bahama resident reported missing.

Police said she is five feet, five inches tall, weighs between 180-205 pounds, has dark brown complexion and is heavy built.

Last week, police issued posters of six missing persons from the Grand Bahama’s East End community.

