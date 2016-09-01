Health officials have notified the Bahamian public that the number of confirmed cases of the Zika Virus in the country has risen by four bringing the countries confirmed Zika Virus total to eight.

When probed to make comment on the news, Health Minister Dr. Perry Gomez said he could not comment on the issue at the time.

He was also unable to give any information on how far along in the process health officials are in terms of releasing the results of those 83 suspected cases of the virus in the country announced almost two weeks ago.

The Department of Environmental Health meanwhile is urging Bahamians to take the necessary precautions to prevent the harboring of any mosquitos that may be carrying the virus.

The first case of the virus was announced to the public on August 10th, 2016.

The virus was found in an adult male who had recently travelled to Jamaica.

Just 12 days later three confirmed cases were added as well as 83 suspected cases, and of that number eight were pregnant women.

Just last week, Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell alerted his constituents of two persons in his area being a part of that four with the virus.

At that time, the health minister noted how serious the situation was for the country as news of a travel advisory by The United States being issued for The Bahamas was lingering.

“This is an enormous challenge to The Bahamas in particular at this moment, primarily New Providence, I was informed this morning that there is going to be a travel advisory issued against The Bahamas,” he said.

“I thought it was a bit unfair to say The Bahamas because we’ve only had Zika in New Providence. We are an archipelago of 130 uninhabited islands and it’s not scientific to say the entire Bahamas at this moment in time,” Dr. Gomez said.