Two American males aged 25 and 31 years oldÂ are in police custody after they failed to declare a large sum of money while attempting to leave the country.Â

Police say it was on Friday, November 16, sometime after 4pm, when the males presented themselves to the U S Customs Border Control at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) and failed to declare the true amount of currency in their possession.Â

The officers conducted a search of the men and recovered $47,000.00 in cash.

In a separate incident, shortly after 8:00pm, Friday, Drug Enforcement Unit Officers conducted a search of two Jamaican females, aged 29 and 30, while at the Domestic Section of LPIA and recovered $17,805.00 which they too failed to declare.Â

The men and women were taken into custody and are expected to be formally charged before Magistrateâ€™s Court this week.Â

Police also arrested an American female while at the Port in New Providence.Â

The woman was allegedlyÂ found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs onboard a cruise ship.Â

Shortly before 10:00pmÂ Friday, Central Division Officers, while at Prince George Dock, arrested the woman after her cabin on board the cruise ship was searchedÂ and a quantity of suspected marijuana was recovered.

The female is expected to be formally arraigned before the court this week.Â