Two American males aged 25 and 31 years old are in police custody after they failed to declare a large sum of money while attempting to leave the country.

Police say it was on Friday, November 16, sometime after 4pm, when the males presented themselves to the U S Customs Border Control at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) and failed to declare the true amount of currency in their possession.

The officers conducted a search of the men and recovered $47,000.00 in cash.

In a separate incident, shortly after 8:00pm, Friday, Drug Enforcement Unit Officers conducted a search of two Jamaican females, aged 29 and 30, while at the Domestic Section of LPIA and recovered $17,805.00 which they too failed to declare.

The men and women were taken into custody and are expected to be formally charged before Magistrate’s Court this week.

Police also arrested an American female while at the Port in New Providence.

The woman was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs onboard a cruise ship.

Shortly before 10:00pm Friday, Central Division Officers, while at Prince George Dock, arrested the woman after her cabin on board the cruise ship was searched and a quantity of suspected marijuana was recovered.

The female is expected to be formally arraigned before the court this week.