Police in New Providence arrested 11 men after illegal firearm and ammunition were recovered in a local night club.Â

According to reports, a search conducted by officers from the South-Central Division, shortly after 1:00am, on Saturday, resulted in the recovery of a 9mm pistol and seven rounds of ammunition. The search took place in a nightclub on Market Street just south of Coconut Grove Avenue.

The 11 adult males were taken into custody in connection with this and other incidents.Â

Police areÂ also investigating the circumstances surroundingÂ anÂ attempted armed robbery and shooting of two men early Friday morning, which left two males with injuries.Â

According to reports, shortly after 3:00am, two men were at a business establishment on East Bay Street and Okra HillÂ when they were approached by two armed men who exited a blue Hyundai car, demanded cash and shot them.Â

The victims drove to a hospital for medical attention and are in stable condition. The armed men got into their vehicle and sped away. Investigations are ongoing

A few hours later, police reported that shortly after 11am Friday, a man was in his vehicle at the junction of John F. Kennedy Drive and West Ridge, when he was approached by two armed men who came from a blue Toyota Passo andÂ robbed him of cash. Then one of them got into his champagne colour Nissan March Licensed # AG5816. Both vehicles speed off.Â

Police are actively searching for two men in connection with this incidentÂ and are appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to call police at 911/919, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).Â