Four suspects in the Boatswain Hill drug bust were arraigned in court yesterday.

Forty-year-old Tiko Brown, 45-year-old Caffe Major, 32-year-old Rinto Ngadinam and 32-year-old Radjinderkoemar Bihari were all charged on two counts â€“ possession of drugs with intent and conspiracy to possession of drugs with intent.

Brown was the only one of the four who pleaded guilty to all charges, leaving the judge to acquit the other three suspects in the matter.

The judge sentenced Brown to serve three years in the Bahamas Department of Corrections, while also being given a fine of $50,000.

According to the record of police statements, officers found Brown in a vehicle outside his Boatswain Hill home on Sunday, where they found five pounds of suspected marijuana.

Police then reported presenting Brown with a search warrant and entered his home to find $5,576.00.

Police arrested Brown and his wife of common law Major, who was in the home during the time of invasion.

Police later asked Brown if there were any more drugs, Brown responded in saying no, but lead officers to an apartment adjacent to Brownâ€™s home, where Police found foreigners, Bihiri and Ngadinami with 633 pounds of marijuana.

Those drugs have a street value of over $600,000, police said.