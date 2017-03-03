Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney has officially announced that he would step down from his Senate position appointed to by Leader of Opposition Business Loretta Butler –Turner just two months after holding the positions.

According to Mr. McCartney, Mrs. Butler-Turner has unfortunately, only sown seeds of confusion since assuming her post, bringing no real leadership or focused ideas to the fore.

“Whether it was to leave the FNM, to lead the DNA or most recently, to accept the post as leader of opposition business in the senate, I have carefully and prayerfully considered my moves as a public figure,” he said.

“Let the record reflect that when the electorate called for a more pragmatic opposition, the DNA was the first and only party to answer. However, today I informed Her Excellency the Governor General that I am resigning my senate post with immediate effect.”

He noted as much via statement released shortly after noon yesterday.

Having consulted with party executives, he said he feels the DNA must now divest itself of what he called the farce that has become the official opposition and instead fully direct its efforts to securing victory in the upcoming general election.

“Famed U.S Astronaut Chris Hadfield once said leadership is not about glorious crowning acts. It’s about “keeping your team focused on a goal and motivated to do their best to achieve it, especially when the stakes are high and the consequences really matter,” he said.

“By this standard, there currently exists no opposition party or personality in the House of Assembly that exemplifies the traits of true leadership.”

The DNA leader is again urging all Bahamians to vote to make a change and when they do vote, vote DNA.

“To the people of The Bahamas, we say that if you want a government serious about fighting crime and putting the fear of God into these savage criminals who apparently have free reign on our streets, look to the DNA,” he said.

“If you want an end to this corruption that pollutes and perverts governance in our country, look to the DNA; if you want real accountability for where in the world our billions of tax dollars have been funneled without our knowledge, look to the DNA; if you want a government that stands for you and will return power and prosperity to the rightful owners of The Bahamas, look to the DNA.”

The two have recently been at a war of words.

It was not too long ago that Mrs. Butler-Turner accused Mr. McCartney of throwing her under the bus as it relates to discussion they had.

Mr. McCartney early last month said that should she have really felt that way, he would gladly resign but acknowledged he was confused about what she was talking about.

He was appointed to the Senate in December of last year.