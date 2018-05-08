The future of Cyber Security and the need for Bahamians to be aware of the issue will be discussed in a major forum this week.

​The Chief Executive Officer of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce Edison l. Sumner, Ken Wong- Chief Information Technology Officer of CQURE Technology and Conclave Chairperson Christina Lee Darville announced the forum yesterday in a news conference.

​Mr. Wong says “there is a 50/50 percentage between cyber crime amongst businesses versus personal lives. There is so much more to cyber crime than spamming and hacking. There has been a major intrusion of tactics on the social media front” . He warns that the Bahamian people should be more aware of this issue and take necessary precautions while using their different social media handles.

​Darville says, “I believe in our country and what we could do with the knowledge and assistance provided by Cqure technology”.

​The cyber security forum is said to be the Chamber’s attempt to provide cyber security information to businesses and individuals to assist with combating cybercrime. The forum will provide information on a number of important topics including the future of cybersecurity, protecting company assets, building the cybersecurity skillset of an organization.

​Cqure is a well-known tech company that provides specialized services in it infrastructure security. The academy is specially designed for persons who are avid in technology security. Cqure offers 40-deep dive courses in 4 levels of specialization.

​Speakers for the event on Thursday, May 10th at The Island House will include the Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, Chamber represenatives and the CEO and executive members of the Cqure technology team. It is projected that business owners and individuals alike working in a technology environment will benefit greatly from the event.

​The cost of the event will be $75 for members of the chamber and $100 for non-members. This includes a continental breakfast, refreshments and networking opportunities.