By Gerrino J. Saunders

Bahama Journal News Editor

“We will take all 39 seats in the 2026 general elections,” says Free National Movement National Chairman Dr. Duane Sands.

Sands was speaking to a raucous crowd of supporters after being introduced as the candidate for Bamboo Town where he will face the sitting Speaker of the House of Assembly Patricia Deveaux the incumbent and attorney Maria Daxon the candidate for the Coalition of Independents.

During the 2021 elections Dr. Sands, a former Minister of Health in the Minnis administration lost to the PLP’s Jobeth Coleby-Davis by 377 votes after Coleby-Davis polled 1,893 votes (48.9 percent) compared to Dr. Sands who polled 1,516 votes (39.1 percent). Cara Ellis from the Coalition of Independents (COI) had 204 votes for 5.2 percent.

There was no explanation why Sands decided to leave Elizabeth and run in Bamboo Town instead, where he will replace Renward Wells as the FNM’s standard bearer. In 2021 Deveaux received 1,790 votes (52.1 percent to defeat Wells who received 1,145 votes (33.3 percent). Daxon received 378 votes or 11 percent.

Sands was introduced by party leader Michael Pintard who said, “There are a number of crises that affect the people of The Bahamas. There has to be a war on poverty, as many Bahamians are not able to afford some of the basic necessities like keeping a roof over their head. Many residents have to choose between paying the electricity bill or paying rent, so there has to be a war to make sure that it is more affordable to live in The Bahamas. We have a health crisis, where we need to transform the healthcare system throughout The Bahamas; We have an immigration crisis the Prime Minister does not believe exists.”

Continuing he said, “We have wars on many fronts, and tonight it is my honour to share with The Bahamas that I am prepared to stand any day of the week in a fox hole on the front line fighting alongside this man (Dr. Sands).”

Dr. Sands not only appears to be confident of a victory in his constituency he is also predicting a landslide victory for the FNM. As he addressed the crowd he said, “I want you to look around tonight as we get ready to battle to make history. You know back in 2017 the number was 35-4, I ga tell you I was a little bit ungrateful, I think we ga take all this time.”

“Mr Leader I want to say it is indeed a privilege to stand with all the great men and women who are offering to serve this great country to deliver relief to The Bahamian people. “This time ain no 35-4, we goin 39-0,” said Sands.

There is a possibility that there could be more than 39 seats as the Boundaries Commission is considering adding an additional seat in southwest New Providence and Grand Bahama where there are constituencies that have more than 5,500 registered voters.

However, with recent discrepancies coming out of the Golden Isles by-election regarding the true number of people registered in each constituency the commission may decide to hold off on making any changes until a comprehensive assessment of the voter register can be completed.

Other candidates ratified this week by the FNM include attorney and former Senator Heather Hunt who will replace Dr. Sands in Elizabeth. Hunt was the third Senator to resign as a Senator while the FNM was the Official Opposition in 2015 under the leadership of Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Taking to the podium under shouts by supporters that “the hunt is on” she reminded that when she first offered herself for service 15 years ago, she was only 31, but today she is a little older and much wiser as she seeks to serve the FNM and the wider Bahamas.

As for the Elizabeth constituency she said, “The same passion I get up with every day to make sure that I do what I have to do to take care of my three girls, that is the same type of passion that I am going to get up with every single day to work for the people of Elizabeth. I want to thank Elizabeth for welcoming me with open arms, the people are ready for change, they are tired of PR, they are tired of people believing they can be bought with a ham or a turkey.”

The other two candidates ratified are newcomers to frontline politics. In Pinewood Denari Rolle a technology professional will be the FNM’s standard bearer as he replaces Senator Reuben Rahming who lost to the PLP’s Myles Laroda in 2021 by 775 votes.

In Central Grand Bahama Frazette Gibson, an educator with more than 25 years of service in The Bahamas’ Civil Service and local government administrations will replace current Member of Parliament Iram Lewis who resigned from the FNM and became the first MP for the Coalition of Independents. In 2021 Lewis won the seat by 331 votes over the PLP’s Kirland Russell.

Meanwhile PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell when asked about his party’s ongoing candidate selection said, “I can’t say when the final round will take place I can only say that the process is ongoing. The National General Council Meeting will take place on Thursday December 18th and we expect them to ratify another slate of candidates for the next general election. But in the meantime, all members of parliament are still busy doing their jobs. I think the Prime Minister expects early January to have the whole process completed.”

Some political experts believe that if the PLP ratifies all of its candidates by January, the election will be called prior to September 2026 as nine months of campaigning would be a long sprint for some of the returning MP’s.