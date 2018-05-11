A sixty five year old man held back tears as he was charged in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the indecent assault of three minors.

Garfield Hepburn pleaded not guilty on all three charges and Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux set his bail at $7,500.

Hepburn was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correction and the case was adjourned until July 2nd.

The mother of the victim revealed that her daughter attends a Primary School.

She also said that she has been trying to fight this case for quite some time, but the school along with the Ministry of Education made efforts to conceal the matter.