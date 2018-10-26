Former Prime Minister Hubert A. Ingraham yesterday said he was shocked to learn of the sudden passing of Bradley Roberts, former Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister in the Government of The Bahamas and most recently, Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party.

In a press statement, Mr. Ingraham joined with all those extending heartfelt sympathy to his wife Hartlyn, his children, and siblings and to his extended family.

He said, “Bradley entered the political fray early in life and remained committed to the end notwithstanding his retirement from the political front lines since 2012.

“He will be remembered as a firebrand politician, single-minded and resolute in his support for his political party and for the causes in which he believed.

“His contribution to the development of our country, both within his Party and in the Parliament is a matter of record.

“A successful businessman, Bradley will be remembered for his support for the advancement of Bahamians in all walks of life,” said the former Prime Minister.