Police confirmed that former Bahamian Ambassador to China and former Senator Elma Campbell-Chase and her son were arrested for fraud.

Campbell-Chase and her son are in police custody after they were arrested yesterday following an investigation of a number of fraud related matters.

According to police, the investigation involves fraud charges in relation to the Ministry of Tourism.

No charges have been formally filed as yet against Campbell-Chase and her son.

Campbell-Chase is a member of The Bahamas Bar Association and served as acting magistrate.

She served as ambassador of The Bahamas to the Peopleâ€™s Republic of China from 2008 to 2012 and was an attorney since 1984.

She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and an active member of her church, fluent in French, with a working knowledge of Spanish, and teacher of languages in the public and private school systems for four years.

Campbell-Chase is a translator, trade unionist, a 1975 graduate of the University of Grenoble, France, and a 1979 graduate of the University of Miami, where she obtained a Master of Science in Education.

