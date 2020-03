Police confirmed that former Bahamian Ambassador to China and former Senator Elma Campbell-Chase and her son were arrested for fraud.

Campbell-Chase and her son are in police custody after they were arrested yesterday following an investigation of a number of fraud related matters.

According to police, the investigation involves fraud charges in relation to the Ministry of Tourism.

No charges have been formally filed as yet against Campbell-Chase and her son.

Campbell-Chase is a member of The Bahamas Bar Association and served as acting magistrate.

She served as ambassador of The Bahamas to the People’s Republic of China from 2008 to 2012 and was an attorney since 1984.

She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and an active member of her church, fluent in French, with a working knowledge of Spanish, and teacher of languages in the public and private school systems for four years.

Campbell-Chase is a translator, trade unionist, a 1975 graduate of the University of Grenoble, France, and a 1979 graduate of the University of Miami, where she obtained a Master of Science in Education.