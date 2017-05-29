Former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said the social media rumor claiming that she had an employment service for court reporters is false.

Maynard-Gibson refuted the rumor in a statement yesterday, where she explained that the rumor is an “outrageous lie and continuation of fake news circulating in the social media” and emanates from someone named Stephanie Ferguson, who identifies herself as the assistant secretary general of the Free National Movement (FNM).

Ferguson claims that Maynard-Gibson formed an “employment service” to “provide the court reporters to the government on contract.”

However, Maynard-Gibson said, “I am not now and have never been associated with any ‘employment service’ for the engagement of court reporters or otherwise.”

Maynard-Gibson explained that Ferguson, as an FNM supporter, if she had any interest in the truth, could easily have verified that the court reporters who are engaged on a contract are now contracted to the Government of The Bahamas.

“Prior to 2013/4 most court reporters who were engaged on contract were engaged by a known FNM supporter. This is also a very easily verifiable fact,” Maynard-Gibson added.

The former attorney general said the matter has been referred to her attorneys for appropriate action.