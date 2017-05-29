Bahamas Power Light (BPL) released a statement yesterday refuting information that began to spread on social media concerning alleged planned power outages.

“BPL wishes to advise its customers in New Providence that the erroneous message being circulated via social media about planned outages beginning at 5 p.m. today is untrue and was not issued by Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd.,” the statement read.

“BPL takes the responsibility of providing a safe and reliable source of electricity to our customers very seriously. BPL further advises its customers, that information about outages will be posted via BPL’s official Facebook page or via official press release statements only.

“BPL thanks its customers for their continued support as we build for better.”

On Saturday BPL crews worked around the clock to restore power to the Pride Estates area after severe damage was done to the distribution network, which resulted in poles needing to be changed.

Last week it was revealed that BPL is at a “critical stage” and if the company does not get new equipment immediately, the summer will be plagued with power outages, according to President of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) Paul Maynard.

Mr. Maynard revealed that the “engines are shot” and even with the added power from the rental engines, it will not be enough to stop the outages.

However, he said BEC workers are professionals and will do all they can to ensure the outages are not long.

Mr. Maynard’s comments came a day after a night of outages in New Providence on Thursday.

Some customers complained about up to three outages in a 24-hour period.