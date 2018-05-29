The leader of the Opposition Progressive Liberal Party, Philip Davis says “even in opposition, the work of the PLP is having a more positive impact on the lives of Bahamians than the policies of the governing Free National Movement.”

Addressing the installation of stalwart councilors of the PLP on Sunday at the Lorana Thompson auditorium on Baillou Hill Road, Mr. Davis told his supporters, “for their part, the FNM has put thousands of Bahamians on the unemployment line.

He said, “most of the jobs added to the economy since May 2017 were jobs created by the PLP.”

“With more than 200,000 Bahamians without health Insurance, National Health Insurance remains their best hope and option to access affordable quality health care. We in the PLP introduced this policy,” said the PLP leader.

He said “access to affordable quality education are important to youth development and securing our future. That is why the PLP established the University of The Bahamas and expanded educational opportunities to young Bahamians-especially public school graduates. We doubled our investment in education.

“The FNM has slashed available scholarship money,” said Davis.

Stating that all countries need Foreign Direct Investment to facilitate economic growth and development, he said the PLP was responsible for bringing Baha Mar, Albany, Bakers Bay, Island House and the Pointe projects to fruition.

“The PLP stood front and center in the conception, execution and establishment of the vast majority of our national institutions. The policy footprints of the PLP span the length and breadth of the Bahamas, “ said Mr. Davis.

He told PLP supporters, “nobody can challenge the relevance of the PLP. Try as they may. Jobs are important to Bahamians. In our last term alone, 39,505 jobs were added to the economy.”

Saying the PLP is on the move, Mr. Davis said the organization is retooling its machinery to make it battle ready against the FNM government.

He said many of the honourees have toiled in the political vineyards, recruiting supporters and members of the PLP.

“They have fought gallantly on the political battlefield in securing victory after victory. They have fallen short at times, were down, but never out,” said Mr. Davis.