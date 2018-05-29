A 23-year-old was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday for the alleged murder of a 38-year-old resident of Market Street.

Leander Bell spent his first night on remand at the Bahamas Department of Corrections after being charged with one of count murder in the shooting death of Jason “Lyrics” Edgecombe.

Bell, of Rosebud Road was charged with unlawfully causing the death of the 38-year-old father of seven who was shot while standing with a group of men on Fourth Street, Coconut Grove.

According to police reports, around 10pm on Monday, May 14 while the group of men stood in front of a barbershop off Robinson Road, a white Nissan March pulled up, a man exited the car and fired multiple shots at the group, hitting Edgecombe.

Paramedics were called; however, Edgecombe was pronounced dead on the scene.

Bell who was not required to enter a plea, was remanded to prison until August 21, when he returns for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment which will fast track his case to the Supreme Court.

The accused was not represented by an attorney.