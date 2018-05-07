With just three days left until the Free National Movement Government led by Prime Minister Doctor Hubert Minnis first anniversary, the party came together yesterday to celebrate at Living Waters Kingdom Ministries for a service of thanksgiving.

In his address to party supporters in the church, Dr. Minnis expressed satisfaction that his government is on the right course. He said the economy has grown and the growth is expected in the next fiscal year.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for being able to serve the country for a year and thanked the people of the Killarney constituency for choosing him to represent them in the House of Assembly.

He also noted that the government is making progress on many fronts.

One of these fronts being the significant drop in murders and crime in the capital.

He said, “This is a promising development, but we must continue to improve policing and the criminal justice system while promoting social intervention to tackle some of the cause of crime.”

Speaking with the Bahama Journal Member of Parliament for Southern Shores Frankie Campbell said, “as a part of the current administration, I have to give us an A. I’m satisfied that we’ve done the preparatory work. I’m satisfied that mindful of what we met in place, we’ve done the cleanup necessary to go ahead and move this country forward.”

Member of Parliament for Saint Barnabas Shanedon Cartwright says, “I prefer to give this assessment, we know that expectations have always been high. It’s only been a year and we were able to accomplish some of our mandate.”

He added, “we understand that there is a level of frustration and that’s understandable when your expectations are high. There’s much more work to be done. So, the work continues. That’s the assessment I would give us.”

Senior Pastor Raymond Wells advised the government in his message to ensure that their motives are aligned with the will of God and the will of the people.

He reflected on the story of Nimrod in the bible where they set out to build a tower that would touch heaven.

He said, “first of all, we must have the right motives. The principles were right, but their motives were wrong. Their motives to build a tower was to worship it and make it a god. Their motive was wrong. To build a great people who will in turn build a great city, we need leaders with the right motives.”

The party also donated 20 kindles to the REMA Preparatory School, a school in which the church is actively involved.

A Junkanoo rush out along with refreshments followed the service at the party’s headquarters.