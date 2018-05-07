Categorized | National News

Davis Demands Appointment of CJ

Posted on 07 May 2018. by Jones Bahamas

Opposition Leader Philip Davis says it is  time for the Prime Minister to Appoint New Chief Justice.

Mr.  Davis advised during a recent  Progressive Liberal Party monthly meeting on  Thursday  that the time has come for Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to appoint a new Chief Justice,  bearing in mind that having one in place ensures the process of a  ‘balanced’ governance.

In a press statement, Mr. Davis said that no one is forcing the FNM leader to have the post filled as it is his duty to do so.

Moreover, he said,  that the absence of the appointment is causing much concern in the community, particularly the legal fraternity.

“He has the right to act when he deems appropriate, but in that decision making process, he has to take into account the conventions of the Constitution that relate to that duty and the role that flows from that duty to be exercised and the importance of it,” Mr. Davis said.

Mr. Davis further added that he will not support the appointment of anyone to the post of Chief Justice,  particularly one that would be appointed “directly from the ‘Boiler Room’ of politics”.

In fact, the opposition leader said that he has repeatedly raised concerns over the matter, explaining that the existence and effectiveness of the Judiciary rests primarily in the confidence the Bahamian public have placed in it.

The Member of Parliament for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador said he is waiting on  consultation for the appointment as the government must get on with it. 

In December last year, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis appointed Justice Stephen Isaacs as acting chief justice sparking concerns among senior lawyers that he has undermined the independence of the judiciary.

