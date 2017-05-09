Several days ahead of the general election, Golden Isles Free National Movement (FNM) candidate Baugh Miller said his office, located Carmichael Road West, was robbed of its valuables last Thursday night.

Although his office was robbed, Mr. Miller noted that neither he nor his team would be deterred by the incident and the suspects would pay.

“I was alerted this morning after 8 o’clock it happened, that basically everything was taken,” Mr. Miller said. “Refrigerator stocked, freezer stocked, surveillance equipment, DJ equipment, brand new generator, ransacked the place.”

When The Bahama Journal arrived on scene Friday morning, Mr. Miller was present with a number of constituents awaiting the arrival of police officials.

Mr. Miller said he was certain that police would find the culprits quickly.

“Whoever they are, meant for evil, a greater good will come out of this. My faith has been tested and challenged before. We have higher spirits. I am sorry for whoever the enemies are because we shall not retreat and we will not even look back much less turn back,” he said.

“They destroyed the surveillance we had, but they will be caught.”

By the looks of the area, it seemed as if the culprits either entered a front window or the back door.