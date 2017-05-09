The Free National Movement (FNM) campaign accelerated into high gear just two days before Bahamians head to the polls with five rallies in 48 hours.

Yesterday, the FNM held a rally in the Berry Islands with FNM candidate Carlton Bowleg.

Bowleg, a resident of the island, was joined by FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis and members of the Change Team shortly after 1 p.m.

Dr. Minnis, who was greeted by a number of supporters, expressed how happy he was to be in the Berry Islands supporting Mr. Bowleg.

“I am sure you will send him to parliament. Berry Islands has a bright future,” he said.

“Now you have a government that needs to be kicked out. Vote them out.”

Dr. Minnis also told supporters that come May 10 at 9 p.m. a new government will be in place and that is the FNM.

“Christie must go. Gomez must go,” he said.

Following the Berry Islands rally, Dr. Minnis and his team headed over to Fresh Creek, Andros where they were greeted by FNM supporters on the island.

Dr. Minnis told supporters there that this time around they have a chance to vote for the people, which is by extension voting for themselves.