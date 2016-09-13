In its search for fresh faces for the 2017 General Election, the Free National Movement (FNM) has approached members of the newest organization vying to be the next Government of The Bahamas.

Yesterday, Gatekeepers’ Founder John Pinder, confirmed with the Journal that he’s been approached by FNM officials to fill one of those vacant seats made available following the withdrawal of several sitting candidates.

In fact, Mr. Pinder confirmed that the party has also reached out to several other members of his organization.

“They did reach out to me some time ago, but I will have to see how their platform looks in relation to trying to bring economic freedom to Bahamians. We’re trying to bring economic freedom to Bahamians and none of the current parties have that focus. That would be the platform of the Gatekeepers; if they intend to buy into this concept then I believe it’s possible to have a conversation,” Mr. Pinder said.

“The Gatekeepers are focused on trying to get that to happen and if some of us have to make a move in the right direction I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Pinder says the FNM’s infighting will strongly impact his decision, adding that his organization will only align itself with a party of similar political philosophies.

“The FNM is so divided but I believe that if I can bring some stability to a political party and focus on making lives easier for Bahamians, I don’t have a problem having a conversation but my focus right now is with the Gatekeepers. Under this current system, 15 per cent have full control of the country’s economy and 85 per cent look up at them,” he said.

“If that concept can be changed by any major party The Gatekeepers, if that doesn’t happen the Gatekeepers will have to form a political party and try to take over the Parliament.”

However, when the Bahama Journal contacted FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, he denied that he approached the Gatekeepers.

“I don’t even know what gate they are keeping,” Dr. Minnis said. “Anybody can approach someone and say they are doing this and the next thing. I don’t know anything about it. The FNM is now in the process of moving and saving the country. That’s all we are focused on right now. We are in the process of trying to get our candidates on the field working so that they can remove Christie and his whole crew.”

The FNM is continuing to try and fill vacancies left by several candidates including, Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant and North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly and Fort Charlotte MP Andre Rollins who announced he will not be seeking re-nomination within the party.

Last week, the FNM reportedly approached a number of fresh faces including Bahamas Bar Association President Elsworth Johnson; former DNA Chairman Mark Humes; former Assistant Commissioner of Police Marvin Dames and prominent businessman Dionisio D’Aguilar.

While the gatekeeper’s organization has no leader, it is headed by a steering committee comprised of Mr. Pinder, veteran broadcaster Steve McKinney, Pastors Jeremiah Duncombe, Patrick Paul, Glenn Rolle and Walter Hanchell, attorney Paul Moss and former FNM senator John Bostwick.