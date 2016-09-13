As the Zika virus continues to remain a major threat, Jones Communications Network (JCN) yesterday made a contribution to the fight by donating anti-mosquito wipes to Unity House.

Yesterday, officials from JCN and Med Carib International handed out the wipes to some of the senior citizens at Unity House located on East Street South.

The partnership was deemed an essential one as sometimes the age grouping in the country tends to go overlooked.

“We want to be proactive and make sure that the group that is most vulnerable which were pregnant mothers, young people and the elderly are protected,” said President and CEO of Med Carib International Cassius Stuart.

“Jones Communications has really a wonderful thing in being proactive and making sure that this group, which is the most vulnerable group of citizens are protected. We cannot just depend on the government to do it all. Corporate Bahamas has to step in and do what they need to do and help as we all come together to fight and combat this Zika virus.”

JCN Marketing and Sales Director Kristen Jones said this type of community service action is normal for the company.

“Most of the focus recently on Zika has been focused on women and infants in terms of pregnancy and sometimes we forget that the elderly are the most vulnerable as their immune systems are very weak,” she said.

“Sometimes they’re not strong enough to fight off certain viruses. So this is a partnership that we are pleased to be a part of and it’s a part of our corporate citizenship initiative as we continue to educate and sensitize Bahamians to various issues that impact all of us.”

Unity House Worker Robert Williams said he was absolutely thrilled about the unexpected donation.

“This means a lot to us and our citizens here because this Zika virus that’s going around we are all concerned,” he said.