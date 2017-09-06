Monday night was a bloody night in New Providence, as five persons were shot in separate incidents, leaving two dead and the others injured.

According to police, it was just before 9 p.m. when a couple was sitting in a yard on Abner Street, Fox Hill when a dark colored vehicle pulled up.

It was then that its occupants opened fire, wounding the two, leaving them in stable condition.

Then an hour later, police said a security guard and a female were making a deposit at CIBC First Caribbean Bank on Madeira Street after 10 p.m. when they were robbed.

Two gunmen shot and robbed them of a deposit bag before speeding off, again in a dark colored car.

Police said the man died on the scene and the female was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Finally, at 11 p.m., according to police, the victim in this case had just pulled up to his Croton Street, Pinewood Gardens home when another dark colored vehicle pulled up.

Again, the occupants opened fire, wounding the victim.

He died from those injuries early Tuesday morning.

The Bahama Journal spoke with Minister National Security Marvin Dames on Tuesday concerning Monday night’s tragedies and he is assuring Bahamians that all is being done to restore a sense of safety.

“The question is what do we do to begin to work with the community, to work to bring those numbers down. I can’t get involved in the politics of the situation. The elections are over and we are all Bahamians now,” he said.

“We must now work together collectively to find a solution to these problems. I can assure you that as government, day in and in day out, we are looking at ways to work toward mitigating this problem and we are determined to do so.”

Minister Dames went on forewarn those who may be thinking about using Hurricane Irma as an opportunity to commit crimes.

“To those out there who are determined to make a situation such as Hurricane Irma an opportunity for them to commit crimes to be careful and are therefore warned,” he said.

“The police will do whatever is necessary within the framework of the law to ensure that Bahamians are kept safe prior to the storm during and after and to ensure that business establishments and communities are kept safe. There is a plan in place and the police are working that plan through the National Emergency Management Agency.”

The Bahama Journal’s record reflects a murder count of 97.